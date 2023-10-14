Possible tornado injures one in Brown County

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - One man is in the hospital Friday night after a possible tornado hit in rural Brown County.

Authorities were first called to the scene around 6 p.m. after callers said a possible tornado had come down on the property, about 5 miles southeast of Mount Sterling.

There was no tornado warning at the time, but there was weak rotation on the showers and storms moving through.

One home received roof damage, a carport was thrown, a garage was leveled, and several trees were snapped.

The man who was injured had just stepped outside when the storm hit.

He was taken to Culbertson Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis is investigating and will determine if the damage was caused by a tornado. A rating then will be issued based off of the damage.

Tornado damage is rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is shown below.

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph

EF5...Violent...>200 mph

Trees were snapped across from the damaged home. (WGEM)

The garage was severely damaged by the storm. (WGEM)

The corner of the roof was ripped off, leaving a hole in the living room ceiling. (WGEM)

