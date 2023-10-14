Sports Extra: Illinois and Missouri Football Highlights

Sports Extra: Illinois and Missouri Football Highlights
Sports Extra: Illinois and Missouri Football Highlights
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Griggsville-Perry School
Griggsville-Perry student dies in crash, another flown to hospital
QPS responded to 400 block of Scenic drive following reports of shots fired on Oct. 11.
Police: Victim in death investigation is 16-year-old female QPS student
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations
Friends and family hold a vigil for a 16-year-old girl who police found shot to death in a home...
Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old shooting victim
QPD responded to 400 block of Scenic Drive following reports of shots fired on October 11.
Quincy police investigate death following shots fired call

Latest News

The 5th Quarter
WATCH LIVE: The 5th Quarter
WGEM Game of the Week
WATCH LIVE: Geneseo Maple Leafs vs. QHS Blue Devils
Cougars Looking For A Crown: Highland Softball expecting deep postseason run
Cougars Looking For A Crown: Highland Softball expecting deep postseason run
Cougars Looking For A Crown: Highland Softball expecting deep postseason run
Highland Cougars ready for postseason