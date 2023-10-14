Tin Dusters invade the Gem City at the 46th annual Fall Color Run

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cool weather didn’t stop hundreds of hot rods from driving into the Tri-States this weekend.

Car lovers from across the country turned out for the Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run. Diehard enthusiasts traveled from near and far for a closer look at the vintage vehicles.

A passion that keeps owners coming back for more each fall.

John Stirewalt was among one of those passionate vintage car owners who drove his 1934 Pontiac Coupe all the way from Florida.

“It’s an all wood car,” Stirewalt said. “But it’s a really rare car with about 35 years left in it. As long as it starts, it goes where I want it to go.”

A group called Galena Antique Town Rods displayed a row of their own classics such as a battery charged blue colored 1935 Chevy three-window coupe.

“It’s always been, for all of us, one of our favorite shows,” said group member Earl Herman, who is attending for the 23rd time. “The neat thing is it’s downtown.”

The colorful car show also raises money for Camp Callahan, a program for individuals with disabilities from 6 to 60.

“The people that come to the show know that we support a fantastic charity like that,” said the event’s chairperson Richard Chapman. “They’re willing to open their wallets.”

Chapman said the Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run has raised close to $300,000 for the weeklong experience at Lake Saukenauk.

“For Camp Callahan, it’s well worth the drive,” Stirewalt said.

You can find the Tin Dusters at Moorman Park on Sunday.

You can find more information on Sunday’s events here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.