Adams County 4-H members ‘learning by doing’ projects recognized at achievement ceremony

URSA, Ill. (WGEM) - 4-H members work all year, completing projects and developing new, out of the classroom skills they hope will receive recognition.

On Sunday, more than a dozen Adams County 4-H members received that recognition during their annual Achievement Night.

One member, Camp Point Central freshman Lance Woolam completed 13 projects in the last year, with a personal preference in mechanics and small engines.

Woolam received several awards, and said his time in 4-H has contributed to what he wants to do after he graduates high school.

“When I started 4-H, I was an average kid, now I know a lot about just life in general,” Woolam said.

Post-high school, Woolam wants to pursue a college degree for mechanical engineering.

“If I need to fix something, I can fix it because electricity, small engines helps me learn stuff about that, it just helps you in life in general,” Woolam said.

Woolam said he’s already visited several college campuses, including the University of Kansas and the University of Illinois.

Sunday’s ceremony also honored a 4-H member that’s helped the club for exactly 50 years. When Sharon Tenhouse’s name was called, she received a standing ovation.

Serving as a 4-H leader for half a century now, Tenhouse described 4-H as a family tradition. Both of her parents were in 4-H, and that’s how they met, her two brothers were in 4-H, and all three of her children were in 4-H, too.

Tenhouse said the club is designed to create future community leaders, modeled by the “learning by doing” attitude.

”There is something for anyone and everyone, a project that they take may spark an interest they’ll follow throughout their whole life,” Tenhouse said.

Tenhouse started her 4-H journey by spending 10 years in the club in Champaign County.

“Many of our kids develop a sense of generosity, they want to give back to their community,” Tenhouse said.

4-H youth pick from projects ranging from raising beef cattle, floriculture, interior design and more. On Sunday, a $1,000 scholarship and a $750 scholarship were awarded.

Quincy High School junior Ashley Walbring said the program has given her the chance to develop skills that will last a lifetime.

“School you sit in a classroom, you dread it everyday, I feel like some kids don’t want to be there,” Walbring said. “4-H is just an option, but everyone that’s there loves it, they want to be there, and they chose to come.”

