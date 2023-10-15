Truck crashes into AmericInn in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A truck crashed into the AmericInn in Quincy on Sunday, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched to the hotel, located at 4122 Broadway Street, at 10:16 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to crash into the building.

Police said the driver was taken to Blessing Hospital for minor injuries.

