Truck crashes into AmericInn in Quincy

AmericanInn crash(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A truck crashed into the AmericInn in Quincy on Sunday, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched to the hotel, located at 4122 Broadway Street, at 10:16 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to crash into the building.

Police said the driver was taken to Blessing Hospital for minor injuries.

