Weather déjà vu in store for Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of Sunday will be reminiscent of the weather we saw across the Tri-States on Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the mid and upper 50s thanks to overcast skies and breezy conditions. A few showers cannot be ruled out especially through the morning and afternoon timeframe.

Sunday will be déjà vu in terms of the weather forecast. Overcast skies with some drizzle, along with cool and breezy conditions are expected. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Dreary weather will continue into Sunday evening, but clouds will quickly clear out by Monday morning, a sign of some sunnier things to come. Monday morning, most of us across the region will wake up to partly cloudy and mainly sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will also slowly recover from the cool weekend, as daytime highs will reach into the low 60s. Tuesday features more abundant sunshine with seasonable temperatures, which this time of year means highs near 65 degrees.

If you’re excited for next year’s total solar eclipse, you have good reason to be. The Tri-States will be very close to the line of totality - where 100% of the sun gets obscured by the moon. Also, the Tri-States has between a 30-70% chance to see dry weather based on climatology covering the 1991-2020 period.

The Tri-States has a 30-70% chance to see dry weather in early April, based on 1991-2020 climatology. Dry, sunny weather will mean great viewing opportunities for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Of course, with next year’s solar eclipse, we’ll be at the mercy of Mother Nature to determine whether or not we’ll actually get to see the eclipse.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.