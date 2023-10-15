Weather déjà vu in store for Sunday

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of Sunday will be reminiscent of the weather we saw across the Tri-States on Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the mid and upper 50s thanks to overcast skies and breezy conditions. A few showers cannot be ruled out especially through the morning and afternoon timeframe.

Dreary weather will continue into Sunday evening, but clouds will quickly clear out by Monday morning, a sign of some sunnier things to come. Monday morning, most of us across the region will wake up to partly cloudy and mainly sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will also slowly recover from the cool weekend, as daytime highs will reach into the low 60s. Tuesday features more abundant sunshine with seasonable temperatures, which this time of year means highs near 65 degrees.

If you’re excited for next year’s total solar eclipse, you have good reason to be. The Tri-States will be very close to the line of totality - where 100% of the sun gets obscured by the moon. Also, the Tri-States has between a 30-70% chance to see dry weather based on climatology covering the 1991-2020 period.

Of course, with next year’s solar eclipse, we’ll be at the mercy of Mother Nature to determine whether or not we’ll actually get to see the eclipse.

