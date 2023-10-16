Clat Adams Park Riverfront Rendezvous

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The first ever Riverfront Rendezvous masterplan was held in Clat Adams Park in Quincy this weekend.

The masterplan was a self-guided tour of multiple signs posted around the park showcasing what the recreation area would look like in the future.

Included in the plan is an interactive play area, an event plaza, terraced river access and cruise port docking and parking.

Riverfront Corporation Development President Tieraney Craig said the plan promises to bring revenue into Quincy and help fuel the local economy.

“Everyone always talks about our neighbors and how they capitalize on their riverfront, and we’re really missing out by not doing the same,” Craig said. “So by taking this property and really making it something awesome, we’re going to invite other visitors to come to Quincy.”

Plans for construction would include flood risk reduction upon completion.

Organizers said this project would be done in phases, and may take upwards of 10-20 years to finish.

