Great River Honor Flight to leave on 68th mission, final flight for 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announces the final mission for 2023. Mission 68 will take place on Thursday from John Wood Community College.

A total of 31 veterans will take part in this trip. Two of them served during the Korean Conflict, two served during the Vietnam era and the remaining three served before or after Vietnam.

According to organizers, four brothers who live in Carthage, Illinois, Warsaw, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, who served in the army during the Vietnam War along with two brothers from Quincy will be attending the final mission.

This will be the 68th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 2,162 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and other conflicts have previously participated in this program.

It starts with a 1:30 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then to DC.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Then, on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, leading to the Washington Monument, where a group photo will be taken.

Next, the group will stop at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon and then visit Arlington National Cemetery, including seeing the ceremonial change of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The veterans will head to Reagan International Airport to return to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to JWCC Basketball Arena for the homecoming. The expected arrival will be around 10:30 p.m.

According to organizers, the Great River Honor Flight, which is the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program, has flown 2,162 local Veterans to Washington D.C. since it was established in 2009. This trip will increase that total to 2,193.

