Man arrested after Hancock County shooting

HANCOCK, Co (WGEM) - The Hancock County sheriff has announced an arrest following a shooting on Saturday.

Sheriff Travis Duffy says the investigation into the shooting incident began on Saturday evening after they received a call from staff at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. Hospital officials said a man had driven himself to the emergency room after being shot multiple times at his home near Webster, IL.

Police said the victim identified the shooting suspect as Terry R. Lansford, 49, of Yates City, Illinois. The police located Lansford at the scene at 2540 E. Co. Rd 1850.

Police also learned that the victim’s girlfriend was still inside the residence with Lansford. Contact was made with the female, and she was able to get out of the home without Lansford being aware.

Around 9:50 p.m. police made entry into the home and were able to take Lansford into custody without further incident.

Lansford was transported to the Hancock County Jail where he was lodged and charged with offenses following the incident. Further charges are expected to be filed as the investigation progresses.

The victim was flown from Memorial Hospital to St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Police say the victim is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

Duffy said they parties know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

