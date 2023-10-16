Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A missing woman was found early Monday morning on one of the many islands of the Mississippi River.

Rescuers said an unidentified woman was exploring Gilbert Island with her three friends when she got separated from the group Sunday night.

The Pike County Sherriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Conservation and a handful of local fire departments were called help find her.

Officials said the woman was spotted through foliage and trees as she set up a bonfire, making it easier for her to be spotted. They said she was unharmed.

“Luckily, this girl was smart enough to stay were she is at, and start a fire, and that’s how we found her,” said Pike County Emergency Court Commander Mark Jeffers.

Jeffers said that it took them several hours to find her due to low water levels in the river and the dense foliage and trees that surround the area.

“I had all the confidence in the world that we would find her, just when. But with her doing that it help us tremendously,” Jeffers said.

