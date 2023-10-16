The night the colorful Spirits of St. Louis ABA team paid a visit to Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - Terry Miller and a couple of buddies were sitting at a local watering hole in the early summer of 1974 kicking around the sports scene over a few cold beers.

During a spirited conversation that ranged from St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock’s quest for a stolen base record to how the ‘other’ St. Louis Cardinals might fare on the gridiron in the fall, the topic turned to a new sports franchise in the Gateway City: The fledgling Spirits of St. Louis of the American Basketball Association.

“A group of us were talking and Jimmy O’Donnell said wouldn’t it be cool if we could get the Spirits to play an exhibition game in Hannibal,” Miller recalled.

“The more we all talked about the possibility, the more we thought sure wouldn’t hurt to ask. What’s the worst they could say, no?”

O’Donnell, who died unexpectedly in 2003, was well known in Hannibal as the owner of James O’Donnell Funeral Home and one of the town’s biggest civic boosters. Miller was a longtime educator and coach, having spent 28 years at Stowell Elementary School.

Not too long after that get-together, a pipedream kicked around over a few cold brews began to come to fruition.

“Jimmy set up a meeting with the Spirits people and we went to Forest Park Community College to talk with them,” Miller said.

“We met with Rudy Martzke (who later became a well-known sports media columnist for USA Today) who was their PR director, Harry Weltman who was general manager and John Morrison, an assistant coach.

Against all odds, the Spirits agreed to come to Hannibal’s Korf Field House for an exhibition game in October against the Memphis Sounds.

“They said it would cost X amount of dollars and Jimmy said any money we make above that we will give to the Spirits, too,” Miller said.

As the National Basketball Association prepares for its 77th season next week, the professional game in the 1970s wasn’t the billion-dollar industry the NBA is today so it wasn’t unusual for teams to travel to smaller communities to play exhibition games, especially in the ABA.

So a little more than 49 years ago on Oct. 6, 1974, the Spirits of St. Louis -- who had previously been known as the Carolina Cougars -- and the Memphis Sounds played an exhibition game before 1,700 fans in the city of Mark Twain’s boyhood home.

“It was so cool,” Miller said. “We had a big crowd and I remember all the kids hanging around the bus waiting to see the players and get autographs.”

‘Bad News,’ ‘The Fly’ lead the way

Once the game started, the Spirits broke open a close contest with a 32-point fourth quarter en route to a 106-96 victory.

A squad composed of recent college stars was led by former Providence big man and one of the league’s most colorful players in Marvin “Bad News” Barnes with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Barnes went on to win ABA Rookie of the Year after averaging 24 points and 15 rebounds and hundreds of colorful quotes including the legendary, “I ain’t getting on no time machine” when he failed to comprehend how an airplane could depart Louisville, Ky., at 8 p.m. (Eastern time) and arrive in St. Louis at 7:56 p.m. (Central time). So he rented a car and drove instead of flying with the team.

Another colorful character was James “Fly” Williams from Austin Peay -- where the immortal phrase “Open the Fly and Let’s Go Peay” was coined when he was piling up points in college. Williams scored 17 points in the game, while Jeff Halliburton and Gus Gerard scored 12 each, and Gene Littles and Milt Williams added 11 each.

Power forward Maurice Lucas, who had just turned pro after deciding to pass up his senior season at Marquette a few days earlier, had six points and nine rebounds in his first game with the team.

“Jumpin’ Joe’ Caldwell, who was familiar to fans while a member of the NBA’s St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks, was a veteran in the twilight of his career while veteran guard Freddie Lewis was a steadying influence.

“We’re still very much in the experimentation stages,” St. Louis Coach Bob MacKinnon said after the game. “We’ve just got so many new fellas so we’ve just had to play a number of different combinations.”

Oops, got the wrong guy

Quincy Herald-Whig sportswriter Wendell Barnhouse was among the media members who covered the game.

Barnhouse, who later became a highly recognized college basketball writer for several major newspapers as well as the Big 12 Conference, was in his first year at the H-W after coming from the Hannibal Courier Post.

“I had read that the Spirits had this rookie forward, Gus Gerard, who was hustlin’, hard-playin’ type of player,” Barnhouse recalled. “So, I figured I’d write about him.

“So I go in the (high school) locker room after the game. Go up to Gerard and start talking to him about his hustle, his ‘wild’ playing style, how he might become a fan favorite.

“His answers were kinda ‘meh.’ Then he stands up. This guy is about 6-foot-3, 6-4. Gerard was 6-8. I was talkin’ to the wrong guy. And I think he was cut the next day!”

Undaunted, Barnhouse still had to put together a story for Monday’s edition so he got a few comments from MacKinnon and submitted a 400-word piece.

Nearly 50 years later, Barnhouse is still amazed by that night in Hannibal.

“What’s still hard to believe was an ABA exhibition game being played in Hannibal,” Barnhouse said. “Unreal.”

Knocking off Dr. J, up next Kentucky

The Spirits finished their first of two seasons in St. Louis with a 32-52 record, which left them in third place in the ABA’s Eastern Conference.

However, it was in the playoffs in spring of the 1974-1975 season when the mercurial team captured the hearts and fancy of St. Louis sports fans.

With a rookie 22-year-old broadcaster named Bob Costas calling the excitement on KMOX Radio, the upstart Spirits shocked Julius “Dr. J” Erving and the heavily-favored New York Nets in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the eventual champion Kentucky Colonels in five games in the conference finals.

Along the way that season, O’Donnell and Miller became good friends with the Spirits ownership group and were guests at numerous games.

“Jimmy even got to fly with the team and sat on the bench during the playoff games at Kentucky,” Miller said.

“He said it was quite an experience.”

And to think, it all started over a few friends drinking a couple of beers.

