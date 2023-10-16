Patchy Frost and Patchy Fog

Patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may see a little bit of patchy fog develop early Tuesday morning. It should not be too widespread and mainly confined to some of the low-lying areas and river valleys. However, in those areas, the fog may restrict visibility down to less than a mile between 5 in the morning and about 8 or maybe 9 in the morning. It will also be a rather cool start to your Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. There could be some patchy frost on Tuesday morning. For the rest of the day Tuesday, we do expect to see sunshine break out under high pressure.

Here is a look at our average frost and freeze dates. (Brian Inman)

High temperatures on Tuesday should top out in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be warmer yet with a warm front sliding in and high temperatures topping out in the low 70s. It will be a bit breezy on Wednesday afternoon with a Southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph. Then we expect to see a fairly sharp but moisture-starved cold front slide through the region Wednesday night through Thursday that may spark a couple of isolated rain showers. As mentioned, moisture does not look great so don’t expect much rain in the bucket with the system as it slides through. However, the post-cold front temperatures will limit the high temps to the mid-60s and the low temps to the mid-40s. We do see a slight warming trend heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.