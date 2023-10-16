Plenty of sunshine today thanks to area of high pressure

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Monday morning a little cooler with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Some morning thin upper-level clouds will clear as high pressure builds in from the west. That will lead to a day full of sunshine. Winds are flowing in from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Thanks to the sunshine, temperatures will be getting a little warmer today. Daytime highs will sit in the low 60s. For tonight, the question will be just how cold will we get. This is due to some models showing an area of clouds arriving while other models do not. See, when you have clouds at night they act like a blanket and can keep temperatures from dropping drastically. Two of our high resolution rapid refresh models show these clouds, so that is the forecast I am going with. Therefore, for tonight we will have increasing clouds with light northerly winds. It will still get pretty chilly though for this time of year, with lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow morning jackets will most likely be needed. Tomorrow looks to start off with some clouds before they break apart and clear out leading to sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift some and start to come out of the west at about 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will get slightly warmer, in the mid 60s.

Our next cold front will be arriving Wednesday into Thursday.

