QPD investigating shot fired incident on Jersey Street

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident from early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Jersey Street.

Police said they received a report of multiple shots fired around 2:44 a.m. and upon arrival they found multiple shell casings.

According to police, witnesses were not cooperative and no victims have come forward.

Police said they found a damaged vehicle in a parking lot between The Q, formerly known as Port’s Place, and the Quincy Public Library.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

