Rep. LaHood gives support to Rep. Jim Jordan for House speakership

US Capitol
US Capitol(Jason Howell)
By 25News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(25News Now) - Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood is throwing his support behind Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to be the next Speaker of the House.

House Republicans picked Jordan Friday and are now trying to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority ahead of a public vote on the floor, possibly later this week.

Republicans split 124-81 in Friday’s private vote, though a second secret ballot nudged his tally higher.

Jordan is a staunch ally of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who officially backed Jordan earlier this month.

