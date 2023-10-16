Search for new Hamilton Police Dept. building ends after purchase of former pharmacy

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - After years of searching for a new building, the Hamilton Police Department finally has a new home, and it’s right across the street from the current one on Broadway.

Just this month, the city closed on acquiring the former Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 1075 Broadway Street, which closed near the end of July.

“The process really was just call the owner and ask if he’d be willing to sell and here we are,” said Mayor Bocephus Casey.

Casey said the owner of the building was local. The building was purchased for $125,000, which is already paid for as the city had $120,000 in COVID relief funds set aside for a building, and paid for the rest up front.

The plans for the current police facility have already been decided.

“We’ve out lived it, and it’ll be getting torn down as soon as we get moved out,” Casey said.

Casey said the city, for years, has been deciding whether or not to purchase an existing building or to build a new one. While the building is already paid for, the extensive costs lie within what renovations will take place over the next year.

The former pharmacy still has grocery racks, counter tops, and all other furniture that was left over after it closed.

Police Chief Mike Boley said the building will be gutted to fit the department’s needs.

The building that currently houses the department, Boley said, was deemed structurally unsound a number of years ago after contractors performed sidewalk work. He said the foundation essentially was gone.

Inside, the department isn’t space-friendly.

“There’s more equipment than we used to have back in the day, more technology, computers, servers, printers, stuff like that,” Boley said.

Renovations include adding a conference room, a squad room, locker room and an interview room, which the department currently doesn’t have.

“Right now we typically do those at the sheriff’s office, they have an interview room, we can also do them in our squad cars,” Boley said.

The evidence room at the current location is in the basement of the next door building, which is city hall.

The former pharmacy is roughly 5,000 sq. feet and all one level.

While Boley and Casey are both thrilled to have solved the problem of finding a new home for HPD, it’s also one less building in town that’s vacant.

“The city doesn’t want to be in the real estate business, but we would like to open up some real estate for people to move to town, build a house or start a business,” Casey said.

Casey hopes to begin the bidding process as soon as possible, having a bid before the new year and having contractors begin renovations early next year with a potential move-in next summer.

