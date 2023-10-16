Sunny start to the work week, with a temperature roller coaster ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure is moving in from the northwest and will lead to mainly sunny skies for Monday. That means you will want to bring the sunglasses to work instead of the umbrella.

Temperatures on Monday will be able to jump into the low 60s, which is a few degrees below average for this time of year. Abundant sunshine will dominate the region on Tuesday, which will allow daytime highs to reach 65, which is more seasonable. Clouds start to move back into the area late Tuesday night ahead of a low pressure that looks to move to our north on Wednesday.

For Wednesday itself, temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s, but clouds will thicken as the day progresses. There is a slight chance for showers late Wednesday night. A cold front will slide through the region by Thursday, and temperatures will drop back to near average heading into next weekend as high pressure is expected to return to the region.

