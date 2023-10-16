Sunny start to the work week, with a temperature roller coaster ahead

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure is moving in from the northwest and will lead to mainly sunny skies for Monday. That means you will want to bring the sunglasses to work instead of the umbrella.

High pressure is moving in, which means clouds will diminish heading into the Monday morning...
High pressure is moving in, which means clouds will diminish heading into the Monday morning commute. Be sure to remember the sunglasses before leaving the house!(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Temperatures on Monday will be able to jump into the low 60s, which is a few degrees below average for this time of year. Abundant sunshine will dominate the region on Tuesday, which will allow daytime highs to reach 65, which is more seasonable. Clouds start to move back into the area late Tuesday night ahead of a low pressure that looks to move to our north on Wednesday.

For Wednesday itself, temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s, but clouds will thicken as the day progresses. There is a slight chance for showers late Wednesday night. A cold front will slide through the region by Thursday, and temperatures will drop back to near average heading into next weekend as high pressure is expected to return to the region.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
Car crashes into Mississippi river.
Car crashes into Mississippi River
The possible tornado damaged one home, a garage, and several trees.
Tornado injures one in Brown County
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
AmericanInn crash
Truck crashes into AmericInn in Quincy

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 10 15 2023
Sunday will be déjà vu in terms of the weather forecast. Overcast skies with some drizzle,...
Weather déjà vu in store for Sunday
Areas across the country shaded in dark gray will have poor eclipse viewing conditions on...
2023 Tri-States Solar Eclipse Forecast
First Alert Weather Friday Morning