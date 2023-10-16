Taste of Palmyra looks to attract visitors

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - People will flock to Palmyra Monday night to get a taste of what the city has to offer.

Taste of Palmyra Chairperson Anna Gottman said about 2000 people attended Taste of Palmyra last year. She said the cold and windy weather impacted the numbers, but this year, they expect up to 2,500 people to attend. She said this event brings a lot of money for businesses in the area.

“People are coming in and checking out the area and just seeing, you know, Palmyra has really continued to clean up each year and it’s just a great little community so I think that it’s really great for the businesses of downtown,” Gottman said.

She said they secured some bigger sponsors for this event, and they hope to offer people more activities and food to show visitors what the town has to offer. She said it could encourage people to see Palmyra as a great place to live thanks to it’s thriving community.

Chad Englehardt, the general manager for Bud’s Paint and Body Shop which is sponsoring the car show, said the event gives them a chance to interact with the people. He said it also shows visitors the what the towns capable of.

“Most people that come and it’s their first year, especially that aren’t from around this area or don’t live here, they can’t believe Palmyra put on an event like this, how well it went, just short sweet amount of time, get it done and over with and everything, but a lot of people are impressed with a small town like Palmyra being able to put this event on,” Englehardt said.

He said the event attracts a large amount of people in a short amount of time. During that time, it shows visitors the friendliness of the community and how everyone comes out to support one another.

Gottman said this can help attract workers, but also other businesses as well, as they look for dedicated workforces.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Palmyra. Gottman said they’ll have 95 booths full of food and crafts. They’ll have a classic car zone and a kids zone which will feature a bounce house and other activities, including a local children’s author.

