Tri-State Development program at Culver-Stockton College wins UEDA award

The program collaborates and connects with community members about economic development initiatives.
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College’s Tri-State Development program received the 2023 Engaged University Award of Excellence from the University Economic Development Association.

The program collaborates and connects with community members about economic development initiatives.

“To be chosen as the winner was extraordinary. It just really highlights the fact that regardless of the size of an institution, it’s really the commitment that matters,” said Economic and Workforce Development Vice President Leslie Sieck. “Culver-Stockton College is certainly committed to the economic growth and prosperity of this region.”

Culver-Stockton was a finalist along with Virginia Tech and the University of Texas at Dallas.

While members are proud to receive the award against top universities, their main focus is helping local communities with the program.

“I think the important thing to remember about the award is that it’s really the work that’s being done that is important,” Sieck said. " It’s great to get recognized for the work that we’re doing, but when we’re actually making an impact and moving these initiatives forward, that’s where it’s really exciting.”

The award winning program has ongoing efforts to continue to impact local communities in the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
AmericanInn crash
Truck crashes into AmericInn in Quincy
Quincy Police Department to hold town hall
QPD investigating shot fired incident on Jersey Street
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

Latest News

The former pharmacy will be converted to a police department over the course of the next year.
Search for new Hamilton Police Dept. building ends after purchase of former pharmacy
Patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning
Patchy Frost and Patchy Fog
US Capitol
Rep. LaHood gives support to Rep. Jim Jordan for House speakership
QMG Play Of The Week