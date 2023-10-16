Tri-State Development program at Culver-Stockton College wins UEDA award

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College’s Tri-State Development program received the 2023 Engaged University Award of Excellence from the University Economic Development Association.

The program collaborates and connects with community members about economic development initiatives.

“To be chosen as the winner was extraordinary. It just really highlights the fact that regardless of the size of an institution, it’s really the commitment that matters,” said Economic and Workforce Development Vice President Leslie Sieck. “Culver-Stockton College is certainly committed to the economic growth and prosperity of this region.”

Culver-Stockton was a finalist along with Virginia Tech and the University of Texas at Dallas.

While members are proud to receive the award against top universities, their main focus is helping local communities with the program.

“I think the important thing to remember about the award is that it’s really the work that’s being done that is important,” Sieck said. " It’s great to get recognized for the work that we’re doing, but when we’re actually making an impact and moving these initiatives forward, that’s where it’s really exciting.”

The award winning program has ongoing efforts to continue to impact local communities in the surrounding areas.

