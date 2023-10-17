Adams County officials warn of jury duty phone scam targeting residents

QUINCY (WGEM) - Scammers are targeting Adams County residents with a jury duty scam and attempting to steal their money, according to Adams County officials.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler stated the scammer would call the victim and claim to be with Adams County or a representative of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Eyler stated the scammer would tell the victim they had missed jury duty and there is now a warrant for their arrest. The scammer will then ask the victim to pay an amount of money, either in person or over the phone.

“This is a scam and no monies should be paid online, over the phone, or in-person to an individual to resolve a warrant regarding jury duty,” Eyler said.

Eyler stated while missing jury duty can result in a warrant for one’s arrest, multiple attempts by the Adams County Jury Commission and the Adams County Sheriff’s office would take place before an actual warrant would be issued.

Eyler added, if you receive such a call, please contact the police and if you have any questions regarding jury duty, call the Adams County Jury Commission at 277-2070.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.