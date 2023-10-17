Canton, Missouri, down to final police chief candidate, next step is hiring officers

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The City of Canton is in the homestretch of finding its next police chief, which follows an investigation into the department from the Lewis County Prosecutor and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for accusations of evidence tampering.

Mayor Sharon Upchurch said the City is down to one final candidate after starting with five candidates.

That final candidate she said currently works in Missouri and has more than a decade of law enforcement experience. In the last few weeks, the City has conducted “enhanced” background checks and invited the candidate to town for an interview on Oct. 3.

The only thing Upchurch and other city leaders are waiting for now is the results from a required psych evaluation.

“He did that last week,” Upchurch said. “It should’ve arrived at the evaluation center yesterday so we have 10 days to wait and see.”

Once those 10 days are up, and if the results come back positive, the city will then decide on whether or not to hire the candidate. If hired, Upchurch said he has to give his current employer a 30-day notice before leaving, which means it could be another 30 to 40 days before Canton has an active police chief.

“We had about five [candidates] to start with and all of them were local except for his gentleman, and he was far enough away than we thought ‘I wonder how he ever heard of Canton,’ " the mayor said.

Once a new chief is selected, the next step is to staff the department which has been vacant since the three officers resigned in August. The three officers were new hires and not involved in the investigation.

In the time the City has searched for a new chief, they haven’t advertised any police officer positions, but Upchurch said she’s received interest already.

“We think he should pick his own people,” Upchurch said. ”We’ll just have to make sure we get quality, I’d rather go slower and get quality people than go fast and have four or five on staff immediately, so as we have been doing take it kind of one day and one week at a time.”

While strides have been made in the chief selection process, the City has also made efforts to reorganize the department itself. In the last month, an outside agency, Police Evidence Audit, LLC. out of North Lawrence, Ohio, was hired to clean the police department’s evidence room, organize the evidence and make an inventory list.

Upchurch said it took roughly 144 hours of work to get the job done, which she said was all monitored by different city officials.

