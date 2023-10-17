Canton, Missouri, down to final police chief candidate, next step is hiring officers

The remaining three officers, by whom were not involved with the evidence tampering...
The remaining three officers, by whom were not involved with the evidence tampering investigation, resigned in August, leaving the department completely vacant.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The City of Canton is in the homestretch of finding its next police chief, which follows an investigation into the department from the Lewis County Prosecutor and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for accusations of evidence tampering.

Mayor Sharon Upchurch said the City is down to one final candidate after starting with five candidates.

That final candidate she said currently works in Missouri and has more than a decade of law enforcement experience. In the last few weeks, the City has conducted “enhanced” background checks and invited the candidate to town for an interview on Oct. 3.

The only thing Upchurch and other city leaders are waiting for now is the results from a required psych evaluation.

“He did that last week,” Upchurch said. “It should’ve arrived at the evaluation center yesterday so we have 10 days to wait and see.”

Once those 10 days are up, and if the results come back positive, the city will then decide on whether or not to hire the candidate. If hired, Upchurch said he has to give his current employer a 30-day notice before leaving, which means it could be another 30 to 40 days before Canton has an active police chief.

“We had about five [candidates] to start with and all of them were local except for his gentleman, and he was far enough away than we thought ‘I wonder how he ever heard of Canton,’ " the mayor said.

Once a new chief is selected, the next step is to staff the department which has been vacant since the three officers resigned in August. The three officers were new hires and not involved in the investigation.

In the time the City has searched for a new chief, they haven’t advertised any police officer positions, but Upchurch said she’s received interest already.

“We think he should pick his own people,” Upchurch said. ”We’ll just have to make sure we get quality, I’d rather go slower and get quality people than go fast and have four or five on staff immediately, so as we have been doing take it kind of one day and one week at a time.”

While strides have been made in the chief selection process, the City has also made efforts to reorganize the department itself. In the last month, an outside agency, Police Evidence Audit, LLC. out of North Lawrence, Ohio, was hired to clean the police department’s evidence room, organize the evidence and make an inventory list.

Upchurch said it took roughly 144 hours of work to get the job done, which she said was all monitored by different city officials.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
Terry Lansford, 49, Yates City, Illinois.
Man arrested after Hancock County shooting
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
AmericanInn crash
Truck crashes into AmericInn in Quincy
The first ever Riverfront Rendezvous masterplan was held in Clat Adams Park in Quincy this...
Clat Adams Park Riverfront Rendezvous

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Heaton Brothers
Quincy stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other set to be arraigned
WGEM News Today
Resource fair looks to help local seniors
Senior Resource fair looks to help seniors
Resource fair looks to help local seniors