JWCC truck driver training sees boost in enrollment

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Workforce Development Center held another open house for their truck driver training program.

Trucking instructors gave attendees a taste of what the classes have to offer.

Workforce Development Center officials said students utilize industry-standard equipment as teaching tools which leads to trucking companies actively recruiting alumni after the course is complete.

Instructors said due to the open houses and recent federal law changes, they have seen a boost in enrollment. So much in fact, their November class is already full.

“One of the things I always encourage is if anybody ever wants to get involved and maybe they don’t make it to the open house, they’re more than welcome to contact the Workforce Development Center and get registered because they fill up quick.” said Transportation Services Instructor Chris Koetters. “So just because the class in January is not filled yet, chances are pretty good by the time we get to January 1st it’s going to be filled up.”

You can find more information on the program or any other classes they offer here.

