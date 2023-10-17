Quincy stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other set to be arraigned

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of two men charged in connection to a stabbing in the Blessing Hospital parking lot that left one in critical condition pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning.

19-year-old Heaton Brothers is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony that’s punishable by 6 to 30 years, armed violence, a Class X felony punishable by 10 to 30 years and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by 2 to 5 years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections.

In a previous court hearing, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said surveillance video caught Brothers and 20-year-old Dylan Test pinning the victim between two cars and battering him. He said a switchblade knife with a blade longer than 3 inches was used to stab the victim in the chest.

At the same hearing on Sept. 18, it was ruled that both Brothers and Test be detained under the conditions of the newly implemented SAFE-T Act.

Police responded to the Blessing Hospital parking lot just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 for a disturbance call where Quincy Police Dep. Chief Mike Tyler said an individual found a person in need of medical attention. Tyler said the two suspects were located inside the hospital and taken into custody.

Tyler told WGEM News the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Brothers will appear in court again for a status hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the same day that Test will be arraigned.

Brothers is being represented by Adams Count-based attorney F. Donald Heck Jr.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.