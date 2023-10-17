Pike County home invasion suspect remains detained, a witness to take the stand next week

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Milton, Illinois, man charged in connection to a home invasion last month is scheduled for another preliminary hearing next Tuesday.

Pike County State’s Attorney Walker Filbert said at the hearing he plans to call a witness to the stand to establish probable cause.

In a previous hearing, the court ruled that 19-year-old Bryar DeJaynes remain in the custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to avoid any further threat to the victim or the community.

Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of East Pittsfield Street in Milton, Illinois, on Sept. 9 at 1:39 p.m. in reference to a home invasion and stabbing.

According to the police, the victim said he was at the residence when he let his dog out and was punched in the face by a person in a mask.

The victim told police that the physical altercation continued inside the house and at one point he was being choked by the person in the mask.

Police said the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed the intruder. They said the intruder fled the scene.

DeJaynes is charged with a home invasion that caused injury, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies.

