Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy

A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A local entrepreneur will open his first sneaker store in downtown Quincy next month.

The store is called Q-town Kicks and specializes in rare sneakers like Yeezy’s, Dunks, and Jordan’s that you can’t buy in a normal shoe store. The store has a variety of streetwear for men, women, and youth to express their individuality.

After finding there was no place in Quincy with the same options and as his passion for sneakers grew, the entrepreneur was inspired to open his own store for the Quincy community to experience.

“There’s nothing like this in Quincy. There’s a lot of fashion and streetwear that people like here in Quincy but there’s nowhere for them to go and buy it except if they travel to a bigger city,” said Q-Town Kicks CEO Alex Eckhardt. “So I would love to create this so they have a spot to come and buy the streetwear and fashion items that they would love to wear.”

The store is located next to the Quincy Axe Company on Maine Street and it will open on Nov. 4 with giveaways and more for customers to enjoy.

