Quincy City Council sees two more officers sworn onto QPD staff

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council saw two more officers sworn onto Quincy Police Department staff at Monday night’s meeting.

Now, the department is no longer in an active hiring process for new officers.

After Monday night’s swearing in, QPD staffing stands at 71 out of 73 positions filled.

With the addition of lateral transfers Joseph Hoebing and Jarrett Bryson, the department has two staff positions to fill.

However, the number of officers on staff does not equate to how much man power there is.

The department has 12 officers who are still in training, meaning they can’t work alone just yet.

Chief Adam Yates said while the department isn’t recruiting new officers right now, he continues to recruit lateral transfers because they can come into the field and start working in a shorter time.

“Instead of them having to go to a 16 week training academy, they can take a two to three week law class to get them certified in the state of Illinois,” Yates said. “Once they’ve completed that, they’ve got their certification, they can go directly into the field training program. Usually for lateral transfers, the field training program is significantly shorter as well because lateral transfer officers already know how to [do] be a police officer, we just need to train them how to be a Quincy police officer.”

Yates said lateral transfers are usually out patrolling by themselves within about six months, whereas the training for new hires ranges from eight to 10 months.

Also discussed at the Quincy City Council meeting:

Granted petition to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived for Quincy University Mart Heinen Club from Oct. 18, 2023, through Feb. 18, 2024. Blessing Health System requested permission to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 16, 2024.

Mayor’s appointment of Alderman Jack Holtschlag to the Central Business District Revolving Loan Fund Committee.

Approval of the resolution seeking lodging expenses from Home2 Suites, Liberty, MO, in the amount of $8,100 for Deputy Chief Tyler attending the School of Police Staff and Command Course at Northwestern University.

Approval of the bid from Diamond Construction Co. in the amount of $1,266,305 for the 2023 Alley and Capital Improvement Project.

Approval of the plan from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for 2024.

Approval of the proposal from Standard through Gallagher Insurance for 2024.

Adoption of an ordinance entitled: An Ordinance Amending The 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget, As Amended. (Bayview Bridge Light Fixture Replacements/Increase Recycle-Contracted Services/Transfers to Airport Fund.)

Second presentation of ordinance entitled: An Ordinance Granting A Special Use Permit For A Planned Development. 1800 Jackson, allow construction of two-family residential unit (duplex).

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.