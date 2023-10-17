Resource fair looks to help local seniors

QUINCY (WGEM) - Getting older brings it’s own set of challenges and help isn’t always easy to find.

Those at the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging said seniors continue to face struggles that impact their quality of life but an event Tuesday looks to connect them with the resources they need.

Those at the Kroc Center said Tuesday’s Senior Adult Fair will feature more than 25 local vendors, including medical professionals, estate and funeral planning services as well as the chance to talk to local lawmakers.

WCIAAA field representative Mary Crawford said inflation is the one of the biggest concerns for seniors, and it can take a big toll on those with a fixed income. She said seniors are also worried about health and wellness as they want to make sure they feel good, but also have the ability to live on their own. She said these issues can have wide ranging consequences.

“When you are paying so much for your groceries and then costs of medicine maybe going up, insurance policies go up year to year, it can be a real pinch on a budget, especially if you do not have a deep resource of assets such as investments, pensions, and annuities,” Crawford said.

Crawford said money problems can force seniors to look for part time work or reach out for help to stay afloat.

Kroc Center Fitness Program Specialist Kristin Obert said they host the event to bring the senior community together and make them aware of what’s available to help them in the area. She said they were surprised many seniors were unaware of what the area had available to them at last year’s event. She said the event helps break down barriers for the seniors.

“One of the biggest barriers would be the technology aspect that so many of them don’t feel that they know how to utilize the computers and things that everyone is using now a days and so to be able to talk to someone face to face I think is easier for them,” Obert said.

Obert said this also allows seniors to have someone explain the information to them and break it down for them, as sometimes its overwhelming.

Senior Adult Health Fair is Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Kroc Center. Registration is not required, all are welcome to come

