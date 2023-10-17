State lawmakers participate in senior adult health fair at Kroc Center

There were 25 local vendors, including medical professionals, estate and funeral planning services as well as local lawmakers and state representatives.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday morning area seniors had a chance to meet with local and state resource representatives to help with things such as personal finances and health.

25 local vendors were represented at the Senior Adult Health Fair at the Krock Center. Including medical professionals, estate and funeral planning services as well as local lawmakers and state representatives.

The fair is put on once a year in hopes of helping educate seniors on the resources that are available to them.

Illinois State Senator, Jil Tracy said some people may not even be aware of the help available to them and this event connects them with the right people.

“We have people from senior living, people from Blessing Hospital explaining about strokes, cancer, all kinds of resources,” Tracy said. “It’s good to have it annually because one year they may not need a certain service and may not know of it or think about it, but then again, they’ll come again the next year and find out more resources.”

State Representative, Randy Frese said the fair is a wonderful resource for seniors and caregivers who may be unsure of what help is out there.

“My heart leaps with joy to see the number of people who are turning out to take advantage of it and also all the people who come and set up tables and provide that knowledge and information and tell them about their services. It’s just a wonderful day.” Frese said.

If you or a family member were unable to attend the fair, you can contact the state senator’s office at 217-223-0833 to receive information on the resources offered.

