Temperatures trending up slightly the next few days

QUINCY (WGEM) - As expected, it is a pretty chilly morning for this time of year with temperatures in the 30s. For those in the mid 30s, some light patchy frost is not out of the question. The cold temperatures over warmer bodies of water (rivers, lakes, ponds) could support some steam fog. Any fog that develops will dissipate through the first half of the morning fairly quickly as temperatures slowly warm. Otherwise today, a large area of high pressure will be over the region. We will have plentiful sunshine with just a few thin upper-level clouds from time to time. Those clouds, a lot of times, are hardly noticed though. Winds will have shifted from the north/northwest to the west. Wind speeds will be light at 5 - 10 mph. Temperatures will be a tiny bit warmer and very seasonable. Daytime highs will range from the low to mid 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. For tonight, winds will shift again, this time to the south. Lows will not be as cold, as we will be in the 40s. Much of the night will be mostly clear, before some clouds start to arrive early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be warmer, due to some dry air in place, some sun, and breezy southwesterly winds. The day looks to start off with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually into the afternoon though, more clouds will start to push in ahead of the approaching cold front. Highs should be able to make it into the low 70s for most. However, a few mid 70 degree temperatures will be possible for those that get to see sunshine longer. The models have come into better agreement on the timing of the cold front and the chance of rain it could bring us. The front will arrive in the evening. We still need some rain, but we will have an unfavorable environment for widespread rain with this front. The front looks like it will be able to produce just a few light scattered showers. This means some will end up with no rain. For those that pickup on these showers, the rain will be so light we will not have enough for rainfall totals.

