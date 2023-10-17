Warmer than normal

QUINCY (WGEM) - As a cold front approaches we should be set up for a breezy day Wednesday. Cloud cover will be on the increase, and we should top out in the low 70s. Late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night a very limited potential for some isolated showers in the area. We do not expect much in the rain gauge as the showers will be moving rather quickly to the north and east. This cold front slides through without much fanfare. It does not our temperatures down for a day on Thursday to the mid 60s. But there is a nice rebound. Headed into the weekend.

There will be showers in the area Wednesday PM but they will not drop much rain. (Brian Inman)

The weekend looks like it will be dry and sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70. On Saturday you can expect some decent sunshine, but there will also be a bit of a breeze out of the west.

