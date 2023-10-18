Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
Terry Lansford, 49, Yates City, Illinois.
Man arrested after Hancock County shooting
The first ever Riverfront Rendezvous masterplan was held in Clat Adams Park in Quincy this...
Clat Adams Park Riverfront Rendezvous

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Once the department gets fully staffed, Chief Jacob Nacke he’d like to hire more than budgeted...
Two more officers sworn into Hannibal Police Department amid understaffing