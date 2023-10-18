Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Downtown Hannibal could soon have a new attraction as a new brewery gets to open.

Those at Friendship Brewing Company said they hope to have the building that used to house the old Mark Twain Brewery ready to open by the end of October.

Friendship Brewing Company founder and co-owner Brian Nolan said when they first bought the building, it required a lot of repair and maintenance. He said supply chain issues and contractor availability have also slowed progress. He said they wanted to open a year ago, however, they wanted to fine tune the brewery and make sure everything’s perfect.

Nolan said they, along with their partners at Sidekick Barbecue and Sweets, are excited about what they’ll bring to the Hannibal community.

“I feel like this corner in this location on this street offers a tremendous opportunity for us to hopefully kind of, if not, the shining jewel on this corner but one of them,” Nolan said.

Sidekick Barbecue and Sweets co-owner Patty Hoppekotte said this presents a great opportunity for them. She said before, they were operating out of a trailer and were limited on hours, and weather played a deciding factor in whether they could open.

She said Nolan approached them and asked if they would like to partner up with him for the brewery.

“I think it’ll bring a really nice place for everybody to come and sit and try the new beers,” Hoppekotte said.

Nolan said a few more items need to come in, like some ceiling fans. He said they have five right now and would to get that number to 10.

Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said the community is excited to see the brewery open. She said the building means a lot to locals.

She said the location of the brewery gives visitors the opportunity to further explore the city.

“The brewery is really an anchor of our downtown area,” she said. “When you think of like an anchor in a mall, you know, one of the bigger stores on the end that draws people in, that’s kinda how this property serves for our downtown area.”

Disselhorst said the local economy will benefits from the brewery, especially during tourism season. She said it can also encourage investment in the downtown area as well the revitalization other buildings.

Nolan said when they open the brewery the planned hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. He said those are still being discussed.

