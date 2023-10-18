Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
Heaton Brothers
Quincy stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other set to be arraigned
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

Latest News

Missouri Education Board downgrades SEL standards amid ‘great deal of confusion’
Missouri Education Board downgrades SEL standards amid ‘great deal of confusion’
Joshua Pleasnick
Suspect who allegedly entered Wisconsin Capitol armed twice in same day booked again
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
MO top K-12 education leader steps down
It's part of the school conference day in which all RHS students could choose to attend...
High school holds special day to teach students basic life skills, various career paths