Downtown Hannibal hosts 47th annual Folklife Festival this weekend

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It won’t be much of a surprise if you find Main Street packed shoulder to shoulder as people come to admire a display decked out in art, performers and more with a tradition that holds a special place in a local’s heart.

Thousands will come out to support local artists, reunite with friends and wind down tourism season in America’s Hometown this weekend at the 47th annual Folklife Festival.

Downtown Hannibal will transform into a gigantic art gallery this weekend as people get a feel for what it’s like to really live in the past.

“It started out as kind of a one block street festival 47 years ago,” said the Hannibal Arts Council director Michael Gaiens. “It’s grown to take over all of North Main Street.”

Gaiens said Folklife Festival will have the usual food booths, performers and an array of exhibits from artists and artisans.

“The high percentage are really local, which I think is great,” Gaiens said. “We provide them an opportunity to sell their work.”

Gaiens said with decent weather, they expect it to be packed with roughly 20,000 people.

“It’s literally like shoulder to shoulder for hours both days,” Gaiens siad.

Gaiens said Folklife Festival shows that the arts do contribute to the local economy.

“It was pushing a $1 million impact in the community in two days,” Gaiens said.

The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau director Trisha O’Cheltree said this is a special festival because of who it attracts.

“It is a staple in the community,” O’Cheltree said. “We promote it, but people who have lived here or moved away and gone to school bring their families back every year. It’s kind of like a reunion weekend.”

O’Cheltree said its also a farewell to the tourist season.

“Tourist season has been great,” O’Cheltree said. “The visitor center here has been very busy, even in the last week or two with people stopping by.”

O’Cheltree said they still expect a steady flow of visitors as the riverboats continue to dock.

She said this year had many double dockings--and even a triple docking--which helped contribute to the crowds.

The Folklife Festival is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.