Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need

By Rajah Maples
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A shortage of foster parents and homes have reached alarming levels for children in need.

It’s happening across the country and right here in the Tri-States.

Chaddock in Quincy is hosting an open house next week for prospective foster parents.

The hope is to find safe, quality homes for local youth needing care.

Family Finding Resource Specialist Christopher Powell calls the shortage a foster parent crisis.

“We need a lot more,” Powell said. “The foster parent pace that we have is not keeping up with the foster children that are coming into care. And so, it’s just kind of a sad reality.”

Licensing Manager Scott Wheelock said there’s always been a need for foster parents, but that need has grown since the pandemic.

“It may not be today, it could be tonight, could be tomorrow,” he said. “When a child comes into our care, and we need a home. We have a great need for foster parents who can take in older children. It’s easy to place a 4-year-old or 6-year-old.”

Wheelock and Powell said foster care is all about putting children in a safe home environment while their biological family undergoes healing. The closer those homes are, the better.

“We want to keep a kid in their own community,” Wheelock said. “That’s less trauma for that child than if the child comes into care for Quincy and ends up living in Champaign, Illinois, they’ve lost everything. They just have no common around them.”

“Having them closer also makes it easier for the families to try and work toward returning home, which ultimately is our goal” Powell said. “We’re trying to get children home.”

Chaddock’s foster care program serves more than 250 foster children in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler Counties.

Chaddock’s open house for prospective foster parents is on Monday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Knowledge Center at Chaddock in Quincy.

Current foster parents will be on hand to answer questions.

