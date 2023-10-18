Hospital report: October 18, 2023

Deaths:

Ann Cook, age 88, of Pleasant View, Illinois died on Oct. 16 at Beardstown Health and Rehab Center.

Tammy Elizabeth Kramer, age 50, of Palmyra, died on Oct. 15 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Births:

Justin and Catherine Trammel of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Tyler and Kelsey Gray of Keokuk welcomed a girl.

Austin and Katerina Dannehold of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Brett and Meghan Genenbacher of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Justin and Nancy Davis of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Austin Keck and Aunie Wilson of Quincy welcomed a boy.

