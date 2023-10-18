‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain

Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself paralyzed and needing emergency surgery for an abscess on her spine. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona mother says she is learning how to walk again after experiencing severe back pain.

Stephanie Van Emst loves spending time with her three children. They hang out, watch movies and enjoy life. However, everything has suddenly changed.

“I think myself and my kids are still in shock,” Van Emst said. “They don’t quite get it. I don’t even get it. It’s like a nightmare. Every day, I wake up and ask if this is real.”

Last month, the single mother of three went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself paralyzed and needing emergency surgery for an abscess on her spine.

Van Emst is currently in a wheelchair and is being told she may never walk again.

“My littlest, she’s nine, doesn’t get it,” said Van Emst. “She’s still talking like we’re going to go trick-or-treating and all this stuff.”

The 39-year-old has spent the past few weeks at the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Surprise. She has gone through extensive physical therapy to build her strength and balance.

Erica Russell, a director at the hospital, said the key for patients like Van Emst is to stay positive and keep pushing to get better.

“We all take for granted the abilities we just do automatically in a day, getting out of bed, being able to walk,” she said. “Being in situations like this, where all of that is taken away from you, you are completely out of control of your entire life is a calamity.”

But learning to walk again isn’t the only thing Van Emst is worried about. She wonders if she can work to support her kids and how she’ll take care of them.

There are also concerns about medical costs, a home nurse and the ongoing therapy she’ll need. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account to help.

“I have to be there for my kids no matter what, but it’s hard to grasp that I’m going to be like this,” Van Emst said. “I think I will walk again, hopefully. I have a hard time believing this is how it will go.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
Heaton Brothers
Quincy stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other set to be arraigned
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

Latest News

Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
Defense Dept. video shows unexplained aerial phenomena, aka UFO
A couple from Kansas took their proposal to the sky.
Man has ‘Marry me?’ message cut into soybean field for aerial proposal
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package