Keokuk City Council to address landslide

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk is one step closer to addressing a minor landslide that occurred at the corner of Third and Franklin Streets in the city.

A section of hillside without trees has been slowly giving way for a couple months, drifting toward the railroad tracks below.

Public Works director Brian Carroll said the slide is not an immediate threat, but could lead to serious impacts if left unchecked.

“There are a couple different concerns. One is our sidewalk and roadway; we would like to be proactive and get this taken care of before the slide gets any closer to that,” Carroll said. “And then also, we’ve got our storm sewer line that runs with an easement across the private property here that we would like not to lose.”

That private property includes the residence of Gary Berquam.

Berquam purchased a 175-year-old residence about a decade ago and said he has since noticed the cliff edging closer.

“A couple months ago, we had a really bad rain a couple days in a row and it just went over the curb and over the hill and just washed it all away,” Berquam said.

He said he is glad the city is working on a solution to help protect such a historic property.

“My home is so iconic to this town,” Berquam said. “It was built in 1848 and it’s just such a beautiful home and I think the town would hate to lose it and I know I would hate to lose it.”

The Keokuk City Council will vote on Thursday whether or not to approve a $13,500 bid from Klingner and Associates of Burlington to perform a geotechnical investigation of the hillside and surrounding bedrock.

Carroll said this will be an in-depth investigation to help the city determine what the best mitigation measures are to prevent further hillside loss.

“They would be looking at doing surface topography, using a drone to evaluate the hillside and a soil boring up to 50 feet deep,” Carroll said.

If approved, the study would begin within the next few weeks.

A report on possible solutions to the slide should be ready by Thanksgiving.

