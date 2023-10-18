Keokuk City Council to address landslide

A chunk of hillside is slowly sliding downhill at the corner of 3rd and Frankling streets in...
A chunk of hillside is slowly sliding downhill at the corner of 3rd and Frankling streets in the city.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk is one step closer to addressing a minor landslide that occurred at the corner of Third and Franklin Streets in the city.

A section of hillside without trees has been slowly giving way for a couple months, drifting toward the railroad tracks below.

Public Works director Brian Carroll said the slide is not an immediate threat, but could lead to serious impacts if left unchecked.

“There are a couple different concerns. One is our sidewalk and roadway; we would like to be proactive and get this taken care of before the slide gets any closer to that,” Carroll said. “And then also, we’ve got our storm sewer line that runs with an easement across the private property here that we would like not to lose.”

That private property includes the residence of Gary Berquam.

Berquam purchased a 175-year-old residence about a decade ago and said he has since noticed the cliff edging closer.

“A couple months ago, we had a really bad rain a couple days in a row and it just went over the curb and over the hill and just washed it all away,” Berquam said.

He said he is glad the city is working on a solution to help protect such a historic property.

“My home is so iconic to this town,” Berquam said. “It was built in 1848 and it’s just such a beautiful home and I think the town would hate to lose it and I know I would hate to lose it.”

The Keokuk City Council will vote on Thursday whether or not to approve a $13,500 bid from Klingner and Associates of Burlington to perform a geotechnical investigation of the hillside and surrounding bedrock.

Carroll said this will be an in-depth investigation to help the city determine what the best mitigation measures are to prevent further hillside loss.

“They would be looking at doing surface topography, using a drone to evaluate the hillside and a soil boring up to 50 feet deep,” Carroll said.

If approved, the study would begin within the next few weeks.

A report on possible solutions to the slide should be ready by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
One dead after car crashes into Mississippi River
Terry Lansford, 49, Yates City, Illinois.
Man arrested after Hancock County shooting
The first ever Riverfront Rendezvous masterplan was held in Clat Adams Park in Quincy this...
Clat Adams Park Riverfront Rendezvous
AmericanInn crash
Truck crashes into AmericInn in Quincy

Latest News

Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in Springfield, Ill.
JCAR members bash DCFS, reject daycare rule proposal
Folklife Festival this weekend
Downtown Hannibal hosts 47th annual Folklife Festival this weekend
The park will host its annual Spooktacular this Saturday.
Wakonda State Park to get spooky this weekend