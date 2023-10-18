MoDOT plans statewide winter weather drill

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Colder temperatures are here and transportation services like the Missouri Department of Transportation are preparing for when the snow starts falling.

Thursday MoDOT will be conducting a state-wide winter weather drill for their snow plow drivers.

During these drills, employees will practice a variety of winter operations such as applying the plows to trucks, completing safety checks on equipment, and learning their designated routes.

The drill is a way for new hires to learn the proper procedures, as last year with the mild winter our region had, some employees didn’t meet the required training hours.

Officials want residents and commuters to keep an eye out for any MoDOT trucks and not be alarmed when they see winter crews out and about.

“I want the public to be aware that they may see snow plows out there on the road with the plows on, to not get concerned that they’ve missed a winter forecast,” District Engineer, Paula Gough said. “It’s really part of our training activities to ensure that we’re ready to go as prepared as we can be when that first storm does roll into northeast Missouri.”

Staffing continues to be an issue for MoDOT. They say they are still a few hundred employees short state-wide.

