Offensive line leads QU into GLVC clash with national power Indianapolis

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s arguably one of the most important football game Quincy University has played since restarting the sport in 1986.

It’s definitely the most important football game the Hawks have played in league action since the Great Lakes Valley Conference added the sport in 2012.

“This game could be one of the biggest in QU history and that’s no disrespect to previous teams,” said Coach Gary Bass. “But it’s certainly the biggest in my 12 years here.”

Coming to QU Stadium for a 1 p.m. Saturday game is the University of Indianapolis, otherwise known as the Goliath of the GLVC.

Indy, is currently ranked 11th in NCAA Div. II, has won seven of 10 league titles -- not counting the 2020-2021 COVID-19 season -- since 2012 with two seconds and a third.

The Greyhounds also have the Hawks number going 10-1 against them with the only loss a 33-20 setback on Oct. 15, 2016. That was the last year Bass was an assistant before being named head coach.

So the task is tall.

QU center Cade Cameron, a 6-foot-1, 290-pounder from East Lake, Fla., is excited about the opportunity awaiting the Hawks.

“No disrespect but Coach talks about a nameless and faceless opponent in preparing each week,” said Cameron, who is in his fourth year as a starter.

“No doubt it’s a big game. But we will prepare just like we did the past seven weeks and we will all take care of each other.”

Indy (6-0 overall) sits atop the league standings at 3-0 after posting a solid 38-17 victory at Truman State last Saturday. Truman State (6-1), Quincy (5-2) and Missouri S&T (2-5) are all tied for second at 2-1.

With its next victory, QU will have won six games in a season for the first time since 2014.

“We have a whole lot to play for,” Bass said after running the Hawks through a practice earlier this week.

“We can still win the conference, we can win the most games since 1994 (when the Hawks went 8-1 in capturing the Illini-Badger Conference title) and fight for a postseason berth.”

One group of Hawks that have been overpowering this year is Cameron and his “brothers” on the offensive line.

They have been the building blocks for the explosive QU offense, which is averaging 46 points and 435 yards per game while scoring 45 touchdowns.

“It’s crazy,” Bass said. “We lost BJ Wilson who was an NFL prospect and Mario Roland to graduation and then Lucas Sartori gets hurt three days before first game.

“We lost three starters from last year but our guys have stepped up. They aren’t the biggest guys on the planet but they all are tough as nails.

“It’s tough to play on the line because you get no credit and all the blame. But Coach (Tim) Ladd has done a great job with them.”

Cameron, sophomore left tackle Nathan Smith, junior left guard Mason Petty, junior right guard Shahzada Durrani and junior right tackle Austin Dearing have played every game together this season to build that cohesive unit.

“I think part of our success is not only are we teammates, we are best friends,” Cameron said. “We hang out together off the field, we do everything together.”

The line has helped the offense put up some impressive numbers.

Grad quarterback Drake Davis had completed 62 percent of his passes (108 of 175) for 1,451 yards, 16 TDs and just two interceptions.

Running backs JQ Brown, Teon Dillard and Jordan Washington have accounted for 15 of the Hawks 23 rushing TDs and 1,017 of QU’s 1,410 rushing yards.

Receivers Marlin Washington, Travis Isaac, Jalen Lawrence and Anthony Gilpin have combined for 12 TD catches while tight end Hans Wisnewski has three TD catches.

The Hawks have committed just seven turnovers on offense -- three fumbles and four interceptions -- and the quarterbacks have been sacked just six times. On special teams, QU kickers have made 41 of 42 extra-point attempts and four of seven field-goal attempts.

“We take pride in watching our teammates cross the goal line,” Cameron said. “That’s what gets us excited.”

Bass noted the QU defensive line has played “lights out” while leading the GLVC in sacks with 19 and second in rushing yards allowed.

So each day those two units are butting heads and making each other better in practice.

“Iron sharpens iron and that’s what we get in practice,” Bass said.

No doubt, the Hawks will have to be sharp on Saturday.

Hof inductees

During Saturday’s game, two former Hawks football standouts will be inducted into the Quincy University Sports Hall of Fame.

Running back Demetrius Young (1988-1991) and quarterback Shane DeSherlia (1999-2002) will be recognized for their contributions to QU football.

