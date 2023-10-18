Project Santa deadline approaching, donations also being accepted

MACOMB (WGEM) - The deadline to apply for one of Western Illinois Regional Council’s (WIRC) most popular programs is approaching.

Project Santa applications are due on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The program dates back to 1983, and in the last year, has helped more than 400 kids with giving them something to unwrap during the holidays.

“We had a little girl that came with her parents to pick up some items one year,” Community Services and Public Relations Director Jamie Roth said. “She didn’t have a coat and it was cold and the parents were a little embarrassed, but sad they couldn’t afford to get here a winter coat.”

Roth said the little girl was more excited to get a coat than toys. She said the program also empowers struggling parents to get a sense that they are able to provide for their children around the holidays.

Applications are granted on an income guideline basis.

A household with two people must make no more than $3,287 per month. A household with four people must make no more than $5,000 per month. More income guideline information can be found here.

While applications are still being accepted, the holidays are also a season of giving. Roth said donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted. Community members can also volunteer to sort and wrap gifts one the application process is complete.

Those interested can call WIRC at 309-837-2997.

WIRC serves Hancock, McDonough, Knox, Henderson and Warren County residents.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.