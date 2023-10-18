Two fronts will move through today

QUINCY (WGEM) - This Wednesday morning is not as chilly as yesterday, thanks to our winds shifting around to the south. Morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. We had fairly clear skies overnight, but this morning some thin upper-level clouds are starting to arrive. Through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, more clouds will be arriving as two fronts will be moving through our region. As this next weather system heads our way, wind speeds will be increasing. We will have sustained winds of 5 - 20 mph with gusts of 30 - 35 mph. The warm front and the associated south/southwesterly winds will usher in warmer daytime highs. Most of the Tri-States will hit into the low to mid 70s. It looks like the only exception would be for the far western tier, where temperatures would top out in the upper 60s. This would include places such as Memphis and Edina, Missouri. The cold front will arrive this evening. We have been closely looking at whether or not this front would bring us any rain. In short, a brief period of some light rain is possible, but the chance is not great and there will be no noteworthy impacts. Let me explain. As a large area of high pressure departs the area, it will leave behind dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. This can cause the rain to evaporate before it reaches the ground. However, there should be enough forcing along the cold front to yield a narrow, broken band of very light scattered showers. Some will end up with no rain, while others may have enough to wet the sidewalk/their cars. As the aforementioned low pressure tracks nearby tonight, a few more light scattered showers will be possible in the late overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds speeds will decrease to about 5 - 10 mph.

Tomorrow, while you may see a few peaks of sun and sky (especially in the morning), cloud cover is likely to remain abundant. Winds will come out of the west/northwest and could gust 20 - 25 mph. This will lead to cooler temperatures, as highs will range from about 60° to the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.