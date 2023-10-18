Two more officers sworn into Hannibal Police Department amid understaffing

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council saw two more officers sworn into the police department at Tuesday night’s meeting.

However, the police department is still understaffed.

With the addition of new officers Tara Mackey and Sean Carroll, the Hannibal Police Department staffing stands at 31 out of 36 budgeted positions filled.

That doesn’t mean the department will stop hiring once those positions are filled.

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said recruiting efforts on social media and at career fairs continue because with low staff numbers, his current officers are racking up a lot of overtime.

Once the department gets fully staffed, he said he’d like to hire more than budgeted to expand the department’s reach in the community.

“The more officers we have, you know, the more services,” Nacke said. “We could add another school resource officer, we could add someone else to the drug unit things like that. So those are all things we’d like to do but you know, right now our current need is focusing on making sure we have officers to cover the street 24/7.”

Nacke said he is looking to hire new and lateral transfer officers.

He said at the time non-certified applicants are hired, it can take up to a year until they began patrolling on their own. So, he’d also like to see experienced officers come in to allow for a shorter training period.

Click here for more information on Hannibal’s hiring process for police officers.

