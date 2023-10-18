US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
Heaton Brothers
Quincy stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other set to be arraigned
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

Latest News

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game
El Nino means warmer and drier than normal for the region
Warmer and drier than normal
Rani, a 27-year-old female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after her herd...
Elephant dies at zoo after herd became agitated from a dog running loose
Palestinian U.N. ambassador Riyad Mansour, background right, addresses members of the U.N....
US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims