Wakonda State Park to get spooky this weekend

The park will host its annual Spooktacular this Saturday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - It may look quiet now, but Wakonda State Park is about to get spookier over the weekend.

The park will host its fifth annual Halloween Spooktacular this Saturday.

The event features hundreds of campers decorating their campsites, while kids of all ages trick or treat.

Park superintendent Kyle Scott said everyone enjoys the event as they are able to have some safe Halloween fun.

“Everybody has a great time. We see a lot of parents and grandparents with little kids coming in,” Scott said. “We offer a safe environment for them to trick or treat and it keeps growing every year.”

With the yearly growth, there will be a few changes for this weekend’s event.

“This year we’re going to run two trams, because we’re going to utilize both campgrounds,” Scott said. “Normally it was just the Boulder Lake Campground that we utilized, but we’re going to utilize the Wakonda Lake and Boulder Lake Campgrounds this year.”

All are welcome to come to the free public trick or treating from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking will be at the Wakonda Beach parking lot.

All electric sites are already reserved, but there are a few regular campsites still open. For reservation information, call 877-422-6766 or click here.

