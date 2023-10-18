Warmer and drier than normal

High temps will be above average for the next seven days (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We continue our trend of lackluster rainfall. We are running at a deficit in the precipitation column for the month. The new Drought Monitor will come out on Thursday, and it will likely show worsening drought conditions across the region. Why is it so warm and dry? It looks as if our El Niño weather pattern is to blame and is going to continue. Normally, when you have a fairly strong El Niño, we have conditions that are warmer than what is normal and drier than what is normal. Our average first 32° Morning is the 20th of October. We have not seen a 32° temperature just yet this season in Quincy. The forecast for the next seven days will have daytime high temperatures running above normal with a strong warming trend next Tuesday. Our next real shot at rain comes Tuesday through Wednesday of next week.

Average Frost - Freeze info (Brian Inman)

