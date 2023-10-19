Action Brown County will open the Rink on Black Friday

The Rink will open on Black Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.
The Rink will open on Black Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mount Sterling, Illinois (WGEM) - Action Brown County will open an ice-skating rink for you and the family to enjoy this winter.

Organizers said they’ve been preparing the Rink for more than a year in Mount Sterling. The Rink is a 2,400 square foot ice-skating rink that can accommodate nearly 100 skaters at a time. There will also be firepits, art, food and other vendors available during the skating experience.

Organizers said that they created the Rink for families to make holiday traditions and for everyone in the Tri-States to appreciate.

“We really want to just make that traditional hometown Christmas you know,” said Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler. “We want to be able to say you can plop a camera crew right in the middle of the rink and it would be like a holiday movie. So we’re really trying to create that atmosphere. We hope that families will come and make it apart of their new holiday tradition and come year after year.”

Organizers said the Rink is one of a kind and that it’s the only outdoor ice-skating rink in the Tri-States.

“So that was something we researched before taking on this huge project, ”Geisler said. “There isn’t anything like this in the area, so the closest ice-skating rink is in Springfield, but that is indoors so you lose a little bit of that holiday environment. So this is something we’re hoping to pull from around the area, that people will come here and it’s a really unique experience.”

Organizer said that it will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving and will operate through Jan. 7 2024. It’s at 109 W. North St. in Mount Sterling.

Pre-sale tickets for adults are $10, and tickets for children are $5.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings

Latest News

Heavy rain possible Wednesday
Windy, Warmer then Wet
Tri-State Veterans Visit War Memorials in Washington
Tri-State Veterans Visit War Memorials in Washington
Tri-State Veterans Visit War Memorials in Washington
Two of the three candidates on the ballot this November attended the debate, Barry Louderman...
Hannibal mayoral debate sparks discussion on local economy