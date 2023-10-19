Action Brown County will open the Rink on Black Friday

Mount Sterling, Illinois (WGEM) - Action Brown County will open an ice-skating rink for you and the family to enjoy this winter.

Organizers said they’ve been preparing the Rink for more than a year in Mount Sterling. The Rink is a 2,400 square foot ice-skating rink that can accommodate nearly 100 skaters at a time. There will also be firepits, art, food and other vendors available during the skating experience.

Organizers said that they created the Rink for families to make holiday traditions and for everyone in the Tri-States to appreciate.

“We really want to just make that traditional hometown Christmas you know,” said Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler. “We want to be able to say you can plop a camera crew right in the middle of the rink and it would be like a holiday movie. So we’re really trying to create that atmosphere. We hope that families will come and make it apart of their new holiday tradition and come year after year.”

Organizers said the Rink is one of a kind and that it’s the only outdoor ice-skating rink in the Tri-States.

“So that was something we researched before taking on this huge project, ”Geisler said. “There isn’t anything like this in the area, so the closest ice-skating rink is in Springfield, but that is indoors so you lose a little bit of that holiday environment. So this is something we’re hoping to pull from around the area, that people will come here and it’s a really unique experience.”

Organizer said that it will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving and will operate through Jan. 7 2024. It’s at 109 W. North St. in Mount Sterling.

Pre-sale tickets for adults are $10, and tickets for children are $5.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.