Alabama woman arrested after newborn found dead in dumpster, police say

Cindy Crow, 36, was booked into jail for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She is being held on...
Cindy Crow, 36, was booked into jail for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.(DPD)
By Kate Norum, Megan Plotka and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Police in Alabama arrested a woman who allegedly placed her newborn daughter’s body in a dumpster at a convenience store, WAFF reports.

Police were contacted Monday to check the well-being of 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow, who was believed to have recently given birth. Evidence was obtained that Crow had been pregnant as early as February 2023 and had recently given birth, but the baby was unaccounted for.

On Tuesday morning, police were sent to Wally World Mini Mart, a convenience store in Decatur, after receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Upon their arrival, officers searched the dumpster and found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn girl stuffed in the bottom. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Due to evidence acquired over the course of the investigation, a felony warrant was obtained Wednesday for Crow for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She was taken into custody at her Decatur home.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians in Gaza feel nowhere is safe amid unrelenting Israeli airstrikes
QHS Flex Academy helps students
QHS Flex Academy helps students succeed
Lt. Milton Resendez of the San Benito Police Department was killed after he joined an hourslong...
Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say
Veterans prepare to depart John Wood Community College for the 68th mission of the Great River...
Great River Honor Flight departs on final mission of 2023