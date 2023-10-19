Birthday and Anniversaries: October 19, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Debbie Murray

Anna Wallingford

Carol Rupert

Ryker Allensworth

Lillie Lewton

Donnie McDonald

Cathy Harbourn

Tony Bischel

Zachary Leapley

Tyler Grace Craven

Aurora Grace Leapley

Wendy Steinkamp

Elizabeth Wellman

Edith Fulton

Kasey Speed

Anna Keck

Avery Keck

Bryce Keck

Pryor Hayes

Baz Wilks

Miranda Woodside

Darla Fesler

Roger Schaefer

Roby Hammond

Jim & Susie Keller

Ryan & Lauraleigh Hetzler

Patrick & Jessica Hollensteiner

Curtis and Valerie Bingle

Nancy and Roger Tiemann

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 19, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
October 19, 2023.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 19, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 18, 2023

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 18, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 18, 2023

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 17, 2023

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 17, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 17, 2023

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 17, 2023

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Honor Flight

Brothers Jerry, Mike, Bill and Stan Whitaker who all served in the Army during the Vietnam Era...

Great River Honor Flight to leave on 68th mission, final flight for 2023

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announces the final mission for 2023. Mission 68 will take place on Oct. 19 out of John Wood Community College.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 16, 2023

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 16, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 16, 2023

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.