Blessing Hospital Surgery Center has carbon monoxide scare

By Garrett Bevans and Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing Surgery Center in Quincy was evacuated this afternoon due to a carbon monoxide leak.

The Quincy Fire Department received a call at 4:48 p.m. for the carbon monoxide leak and arrived on the scene two minutes later.

Quincy Fire Department found high levels of carbon monoxide in one of the utility rooms of the surgery center. The Quincy Fire Department had the building evacuated until the leak was mitigated.

After Quincy Fire Department determined there was no longer a threat, Ameren showed up to turn the gas back on.

The cause of the leak is still unknown at this time. No one was injured from the leak.

